Early morning fire forces evacuation of commercial building in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No injuries were reported after a fire at a commercial building forced workers to evacuate early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded about 4 a.m. to a large commercial building on fire in the 2800 block of Wall Avenue, the Ogden City Fire Department said in a news release.

Flames and smoke were coming from the roof when crews arrived, the release says.

Police and fire crews worked together to evacuate the building and make sure all workers in the building were accounted for, according to the news release.

“Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame. Crews spent a few hours working to ensure the fire did not spread into the interior of the building,” the release says.

Damage to the building was estimated at $100,000, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews from Roy and Riverdale also responded to the fire, according to the news release.

“We are grateful for the quick response that kept the business and community safe,” the release says.