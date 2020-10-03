East Fork Fire causes evacuations, road closures in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations and closures in three areas were put in place Friday due to the flare up of the East Fork Fire, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Rock Creek Road, McAfee Basin and Blind Stream Road have been evacuated and will be closed until further notice, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

“We ask the public to respect these road and area closures. Public Safety and Firefighters are diligently working to reopen these as soon as possible. These areas will be closed until further notice,” the Facebook post said.