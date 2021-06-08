East Canyon Fire brings active Utah wildfires to 5

UTAH, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new Utah wildfire sparked to life Tuesday afternoon in Morgan County, and reached 50 acres within the first couple hours.

The addition of the #EastCanyonFire brings Utah’s current wildfires to five, and drought conditions pose a continuing threat to the desert state, the nation’s second driest after neighboring Nevada.
Here’s a roundup of the existing fires:

East Canyon Fire

“Several ground & air resources are responding to the fire. The winds are pushing the fire East. Powerlines & scattered ranch homes are threatened. Est. 50 acres & growing rapidly.”

East Canyon Fire. Photo: Utah Fire Info

Goat Springs Fire

  • Started: 11:30 a.m. May 28
  • Size: 444 acres
  • Percent contained: 95
  • Cause: Human, under investigation
Goat Springs Fire. May 28 photo: Utah Fire Info @UtahWildfire/Fishlake Regs, Copeland Anderson

Bennion Creek Fire

  • Started: 3:30 p.m. June 6
  • Size: 1,200 acres
  • Percent contained: 10
  • Cause: Natural
  • Description: Currently burning through steep, rugged, rocky terrain in sage, mountain mahogany and pinyon juniper, being pushed by high winds and extremely dry conditions.

Turner Park Fire

  • Started: 6:30 p.m. June 5
  • Size: 19 acres
  • Percent contained: 70
  • Cause: Lightning

Mammoth Fire

  • Started: Noon June 5
  • Size: 700 acres
  • Percent contained: Zero
  • Cause: Under investigation

Gephardt Daily will have more information on Utah wildfires as conditions develop.

