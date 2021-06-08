East Canyon Fire brings active Utah wildfires to 5

UTAH, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new Utah wildfire sparked to life Tuesday afternoon in Morgan County, and reached 50 acres within the first couple hours.
East Canyon Fire
- Started: 1 p.m. June 8
- Size: 50 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Cause: Under investigation
Utah Fire Info posted #EastCanyonFire as a new start Tuesday afternoon. It’s located along U.S. 66 outside of East Canyon State Park, the tweet says.
“Several ground & air resources are responding to the fire. The winds are pushing the fire East. Powerlines & scattered ranch homes are threatened. Est. 50 acres & growing rapidly.”
Goat Springs Fire
- Started: 11:30 a.m. May 28
- Size: 444 acres
- Percent contained: 95
- Cause: Human, under investigation
Bennion Creek Fire
- Started: 3:30 p.m. June 6
- Size: 1,200 acres
- Percent contained: 10
- Cause: Natural
- Description: Currently burning through steep, rugged, rocky terrain in sage, mountain mahogany and pinyon juniper, being pushed by high winds and extremely dry conditions.
#BennionCreekFire Update: Crews & aircraft continued suppression efforts today. The fire is currently 10% contained & has grown to an estimated 1200 acres. The fire is staffed by 150 personnel. pic.twitter.com/tL6IvhxV7t
— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 7, 2021
Turner Park Fire
- Started: 6:30 p.m. June 5
- Size: 19 acres
- Percent contained: 70
- Cause: Lightning
Mammoth Fire
- Started: Noon June 5
- Size: 700 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Cause: Under investigation
