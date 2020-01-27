Elderly woman killed in Logan car crash

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An elderly woman was killed in a car crash in Logan Monday afternoon.

A press release from Logan City Police Department said: “Today, at approximately 1 p.m., a white passenger car heading southbound on 1000 West made a left turn in front of an SUV traveling on 1000 South in Logan.”

The collision resulted in the death of an elderly female passenger in the white vehicle. The elderly male driver of the white vehicle was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver and passenger did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

“This accident is under investigation and names are being withheld pending notification to families,” the press release said.

