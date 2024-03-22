Kevin Bacon returning to Payson High School for 40th anniversary of ‘Footloose’ 

PAYSON, Utah, March 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s official; Kevin Bacon is returning to Utah and Payson High School to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of “Footloose”.

Bacon’s long awaited return “coincides with the Utah Film Commission’s celebration of 100 years of film and television in Utah,” according to a Friday press release by UFC.

Bacon confirmed the visit during a Friday appearance on NBC’s TODAY show, saying he will return to the school on April 20, 2024 where many scenes were filmed four decades ago.

The Utah Film Commission said it has been working with the students at Payson High School for more than a year on a campaign to bring Kevin Bacon back to Utah.

Even Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox got in on the act, resorting to social media back in November to invite Bacon to return to Payson.

The iconic Hollywood star is visiting as part of his work with his foundation, SixDegrees.org, “which supports impactful initiatives to sustain and enrich local communities,” the press release said.

“The foundation is aiming to create 40,000 essential resource kits for communities and organizations in need. Payson High School has pledged to create 5,000 kits for the local area on the same day as its prom, in collaboration with SixDegrees.org and the Utah Film Commission.”

Released in 1984, “Footloose” was mostly filmed in the Utah County area at locations such as Payson High School and the Lehi Roller Mills.

The box office hit went on to gross $80 million domestically.

The Utah Film Commission’s press release said Bacon’s return to Payson is part of a year-long celebration and includes “a large-scale exhibit at the Utah State Capitol building and a calendar of celebratory events across the state.”