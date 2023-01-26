Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday.

The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened.

Mature male elk typically weigh between 700 and 1,100 pounds and stand 5 feet tall at the shoulder. Mature females weigh 500 t0 600 pounds, and stand about 4.5 feet at the shoulder, according to this Forest Service website.

Salt Lake City police were among the agencies helping Utah Highway Patrol, and tweeted some video, below.