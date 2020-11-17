Ex-KUTV anchor Shauna Lake to serve 10-day jail sentence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Shauna Lake, former KUTV news anchor, will begin a 10-day jail sentence starting Tuesday afternoon.

Lake, 50, was sentenced Monday in 3rd District Court by Judge Richard McKelvie after pleading guilty to driving under the influence — a class B misdemeanor.

Lake’s guilty plea marked her second DUI conviction and resulted in a 180-day sentence with all but 10 days suspended. She was also sentenced to one year of supervised probation.

Lake apologized to the court and said she had been sober for eight months. She told the judge she wanted to “do her time” and move on with her life.

Court records indicate Lake had the option of accepting a five-day jail sentence followed by 30 days of home confinement, but chose to end the ordeal by accepting a 10-day sentence without additional home confinement.

Lake was arrested for DUI on March 14 after prosecutors say she was seen acting erratically while parked in a passenger pickup area at Salt Lake International. An airport worker notified police, who ultimately cited Lake for suspicion of driving under the influence.

It was Lake’s second DUI arrest in just under three years. She had previously been arrested and convicted of a misdemeanor DUI count in May 2017.

At the time of her first arrest, Sinclair-owned KUTV stood behind the popular TV news anchor, who made a tearful on-air apology and asked viewers for their forgiveness.

After her arrest in March 2020, Lake vanished from the air and officially parted ways with KUTV in May.