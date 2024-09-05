DUI driving suspect dies fleeing UHP on U.S. Highway 6

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A DUI suspect died Wednesday shortly after fleeing a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 6.

The driver had been stopped on US 6 at mile marker 256 around 3 p.m. after an alleged traffic violation in Carbon County near Wellington, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A trooper had requested the man step out and go through field sobriety testing, Lt. Cameron Roden said, but the man instead fled, driving off eastbound.

Traffic spikes failed to slow him. Exact speeds were not yet available but Roden said the driver lost control as he was headed to I-70, his vehicle rolling and ejecting him.

Emergency medical treatment was unsuccessful and he died at the crash scene in Emery County, Roden said.

The man has been identified as a Utah resident but his name was not released pending notification of next of kin.