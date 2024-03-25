Family, friends mourn death to mother of 5 who died after crash of electric scooter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Family and friends are remembering Ashley Rose Peck, who died after a crash involving a rental electric scooter early Friday.

According to unconfirmed reports, 33-year-old Peck may have hit a buckled and cracked portion of the sidewalk.

Salt Lake City police responded to a request for specific details, saying that “the crash, which remains under investigation, resulted in the scooter operator initially sustaining critical injuries.”

The investigation began at about 1 a.m. Friday, the SLCPD PR message to Gephardt Daily says. Officers responded to the scene, near 450 S. West Temple.

“Paramedics took the operator to the hospital,” the SLCPD PR statement says. “The Salt Lake City Police Department later learned the operator, a 33-year-old female, died at the hospital due to the injuries resulting from the crash.” The cause of death would be confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the statement says.

The GoFundMe page, which says it was established to help pay for Peck’s funeral and the care of her five young sons, can be viewed here.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved daughter, Ashley,” the fundraising account says. “She was taken from us far too soon due to a tragic accident, leaving behind her five precious sons, who meant the world to her.

“Ashley was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend,” it continues. “She poured her heart and soul into raising her children, always putting their needs above her own. Now, as her family, we are faced with the daunting task of arranging her funeral and supporting her five sons during this incredibly difficult time.”

The page says any donation will be appreciated, and will “make a meaningful difference in helping us give Ashley the farewell she deserves” and ensure “her sons have the support they need as they navigate life without their devoted mother.”