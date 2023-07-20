Family of five reported missing, last seen on Layton security camera

LAYTON, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of five has gone missing, believed last seen in Layton.
Missing is Elisabeth Rebecca Dunlap Tracy, 35 years old and six months pregnant and her four young male children ages 9, 7, 3, and 1 years old, read statements written by concerned family members and shared Wednesday afternoon by both the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Moab City Police Department.
Tracy’s vehicle is described as a white, 2013 Dodge Journey, Utah license plate V70 0JW.
“Elisabeth and the children were last seen on security footage at 1:30 a.m., July 19, 2023, in Layton, Utah, apparently heading southbound from that area. We are trying to ensure she and the children are alive.”
Please contact Layton City Police Department (801- 497-3800) re: case 23-18761, or contact Anna Walker, Elisabeth’s sister, via Facebook messenger, or Celesta Francis via Facebook messenger with any sightings, tips, or information.