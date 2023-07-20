Resident, firefighters injured in Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A resident and two firefighters were injured Wednesday at an afternoon house fire.

At 3:49 p.m. Syracuse Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house fire at 1194 S. 2100 West in Syracuse, the department said in posting online.

“Four individuals have been displaced and will be receiving support from family members.

“One occupant received minor injuries and was treated on scene. Our hearts go out to the residents affected.”

In battling the blaze the department was joined by crews from Layton, North Davis Fire District, Clinton and Hill Air Force Base.

Two firefighters were injured with heat related symptoms. One firefighter was treated on scene. The second firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. As of 8 p.m. the department was advising, “Please stay away from the area as crews are still working.”