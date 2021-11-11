‘Fat, healthy’ orphaned bear cub released into wild by Utah DWR officials

UTAH, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A “fat, healthy” orphaned bear cub has been released into Utah’s backcountry by wildlife officials.

“Last week, we released this fat, healthy bear cub into Utah’s remote backcountry,” said a Facebook post from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “She was orphaned this summer and arrived at the rehab facility underweight and dehydrated. Under the outstanding care of our partners, she spent time at the predator research facility in Cache County and was able to reach a healthy weight in a matter of months!”

She will now be in “good shape” to find a den and hibernate for the winter, the post said.

“Many thanks to our partners, Utah State University and the USDA National Wildlife Research Center, for caring for this cub and preparing her for a return to the wild,” the post added.