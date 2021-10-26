Fatal crash closes US-89 between Garden City and Logan, UHP says

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 89, five miles west of Bear Lake, has closed the canyon between Garden City and Logan to traffic.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman, confirmed to Gephardt Daily the crash was fatal.

The accident happened at about 8 a.m. on US-89 near milepost 489 in Logan Canyon, a subsequent UHP statement says. An eastbound Dodge Caravan “lost control and hit the barrier on both sides of the highway before spinning into the bath of a westbound Ford F-350,” the UHP statement says.

“The Ford collided with the passenger side of the Dodge Caravan. The adult female driver of the Dodge sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The child in the Dodge was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the Ford was also transported with minor injuries.”

Lane restrictions are in place during the investigation and cleanup, the statement says, adding “Troopers are investigating road conditions as a contributor in the collision.”

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes between Logan and Garden City. The roadway, in both directions, is expected to be closed until about 1:30 p.m., according to a Utah Highway Patrol estimate.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are made available.