1 dead, 1 injured in Grand County crash

MOAB, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and a second injured when a semi-truck collided with a recreational vehicle on State Road 191 Wednesday evening in Grand County.

The driver of the RV was pulling out of a rest area when it was struck by the northbound semi, said Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

The driver of the RV was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:40 p.m. crash, which happened roughly 10 miles south of Moab, Roden said. The man was ejected from the force of the impact, which totaled the RV.

The driver of the semi was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injures. His truck and trailer suffered severe damage. Both men were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Names were not being released pending notifications with next of kin.

