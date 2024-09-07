Pedestrian struck, killed in Moab

MOAB, Utah, Sept. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Moab.

Utah Highway Patrol‘s Cpl. Jared Heywood told Gephardt Daily that the incident happened at about 9:05 p.m. when the victim stepped into the northbound lane of State Route 191, near milepost 122.

A red Honda traveling in the northbound lane struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene, Heywood said.

The victim’s name, age and city of residence have not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as information becomes available.