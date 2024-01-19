Father, son wounded in West Valley City stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son are recovering from non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Thursday night in what police believe was a random robbery attempt.

West Valley City Police Lt. Robert Brinton told Gephardt Daily the father and son had stopped to collect their mail from a community mailbox area near 4342 South 4000 West when the father was approached by a lone stranger.

The son was inside the vehicle “messing with his cellphone” when he suddenly heard his father screaming.

“He gets out of the vehicle and tries to stop the confrontation, then he gets stabbed, too,” Brinton said.

The suspect fled, eluding police even though they established a wide containment area and brought in K-9 units to help in the search.

“Both the father and son were taken to the hospital where they were treated for stab wounds to the arms, hands and legs.”

Brinton said the victims did not know their attacker and had little information on the suspect’s description other than he was wearing dark clothing.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is forthcoming.