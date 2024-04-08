WVCPD investigating crash of car believed taken by juveniles from Magna

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are investigating a single vehicle crash reported at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The car hit a tree in the area of 3800 South and 7000 West.

“The driver had fled in a different vehicle, leaving a 12 year old with minor mouth injuries behind,” a social media post from the agency says.

“The 12 year old reported that the group stole the crashed car from Magna. The juveniles were traveling in two stolen vehicles when one driver lost control and crashed one of the stolen cars. The driver that crashed got into the other stolen vehicle, which fled east bound on 3800 South.

“All of the suspects are believed to be juveniles,” the statement says.