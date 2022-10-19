FBI in Colorado arrests Utah man suspected of robbing Salt Lake City bank, credit union

GREENWOOD ViLLAGE, Colorado, Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and an FBI task force in Colorado on Monday arrested a 24-year-old Utah man suspected of robbing a bank and a credit union in Salt Lake City.

Police in Greenwood Village, Colorado, located Markee Denzel Hagans inside a vehicle in a hotel parking lot and arrested him without incident with the assistance of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to a news release from the FBI.

Hagans is accused of robbing the America First Credit Union at 3499 S. State St. in Salt Lake City on Aug. 30, as well as the Chase Bank at 1285 E. 3900 South in Salt Lake City on Sept. 27, the release states.

Hagans also is suspected of robbing a man outside a credit union in Clearfield on Sept. 9, according to the FBI. He made his initial appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court District of Colorado, according to the news release.

“The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Colorado, as well as the media and the public for their tips,” the release states.