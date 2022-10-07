FBI seeks information on Utah serial bank robber

UTAH, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted after bank and credit union robberies on Aug. 30 and Sept. 27.

On Aug. 30, the man robbed the American First Credit Union at 3499 S. State St., Salt Lake City. On Sept. 27, a suspect believed to be the same man robbed the Chase Bank at 1285 E. 3900 South, Salt Lake City. In both cases, he handed the teller a note, pointed a gun, and left on foot.

The same man is suspected of robbing a credit union customer in Clearfield on Sept. 9, 2022, says a statement from the FBI Salt Lake City office.

“The suspect followed a customer out of the credit union, pistol-whipped him, and robbed the victim of money he had just withdrawn.”

The photo immediately below was taken moments before the Clearfield robbery, the FBI statement says.

The man has a thin build, and stands between 5-feet-11 inches and 6-feet-1 inches.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the FBI field office at 801-579-1400.