FBI reports 22% increase in losses nationally to online hacking; Utah at mid-range

WASHINGTON D.C. Mar. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI‘s latest annual report shows a big increase in losses to cybercrime, totaling $12.5 billion nationwide.

That’s a 22 percent increase in 2023 from 2022’s $10.3 billion, according to the 2023 report, released Thursday. The new numbers continue the steady rise chronicled by the bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, of the last five years

Losses in 2021 hit $6.9 billion, up from $4.2 billion in 2020 and $3.5 billion in 2019. IC3 was created in 2000 as a reporting mechanism for the public — ic3.gov — and information storehouse for law enforcement.

Utah held its own in getting ripped off by online hackers and posers, per the 2023 report.

While ranked 30th in population, the state was 17th in the number of complaints per capita — 148 per 100,000 population — compared to No. 1, Washington, D.C., with 555 per 100,000.

In losses per capita, Utah came in at No. 9, at $3.8 million, compared to No. 1, again D.C., at $6.7 million.

In total losses Utah stood at No. 11 in 2023 with $136 million, compared to No. 1 California at $1.4 billion.

To peruse the full report, click here.

“Today’s cyber landscape is threatened by a multitude of malicious actors who have the tools to conduct large-scale fraud schemes, hold our money and data for ransom, and endanger our national security,” reads the report.

“Profit-driven cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries alike have the capability to paralyze entire school systems, police departments, healthcare facilities, and individual private sector entities.”

The report said IC3 is critical to the FBI’s efforts in giving the public a direct way to report cybercrime to the FBI and enables the bureau to collect data, advance investigations, and identify changes in the threat landscape.

“As the cyber threat continues to evolve, the FBI remains appreciative of those who report cyber incidents to IC3.

“Your reporting is critical for our efforts to pursue adversaries, share intelligence with our partners, and protect your fellow citizens.

“Cybersecurity is the ultimate team sport, and we are in this fight together.”