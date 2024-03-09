San Juan County search for two missing men expands, warrant served

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The search for two San Juan County men missing almost two weeks has taken a turn, likely for the worse.

Multiple police agencies are now involved in locating William (Drew) Bull, 29, and Christopher (Topher) Owens, 28, last seen Feb. 26.

Friday the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office issued an update online, saying “ With the help of our law enforcement partners, Blanding Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, State Bureau of Investigation, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Unified Police Department, a search warrant was served on a residence in Blanding, Utah, in regards to the whereabouts of the two missing adults.

“The investigation is still ongoing and the men are still missing.

“If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.”

On Mar. 1, the sheriff’s office issued an alert for the pair, saying they wer e last heard from mid-day on Monday, February 26th, 2024.

“Information indicates the males left from the Blanding, Utah area; however, their direction of travel is unknown and we believe they may be in a black Dodge pickup truck.