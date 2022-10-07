Suspect arrested after 2 killed, 6 wounded in ‘series of stabbings’ in Las Vegas

Oct. 6 (UPI) — A suspect was arrested Thursday after a “series of stabbings” left two people dead and six others wounded in Las Vegas, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, in front of the Wynn Casino on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, around 11:42 a.m. after receiving a report of multiple victims stabbed, police officials said in a statement.

Police quickly arrested a suspect at the scene, who has not been identified, and rendered medical aid to the victims, Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said during a press conference.

Koren said that two of the eight victims died and that three of the surviving victims are in critical condition, according to NBC News.

The other three victims appeared to be in stable condition, CBS News reported.

“The weapon we recovered was a large kitchen knife,” Koren said during the news conference. A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed Thursday afternoon, though the scene was secured around 1:50 p.m. local time.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the slashings.