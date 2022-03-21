Federal court convicts Ogden man, former Mount Ogden Dental owner, of evading $1.8M in taxes

OGDEN, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man who previously owned and operated Mount Ogden Dental has been convicted of federal tax evasion charges.

Derald Wilford Geddes, who owned Mount Ogden Dental between 1998 and 2014, “took numerous steps to evade approximately $1.8 million in back federal income taxes that he owed,” a statement from the Department of Justice says.

“He also obstructed the IRS’s efforts to collect these taxes, including by filing false liens against properties he owned and submitting to the IRS bogus ‘bonds to discharge debt’ that he claimed were from the account of the former Treasury Secretary.”

Geddes was convicted on Thursday, says a DOJ statement released Monday.

“Geddes faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for tax evasion and three years in prison for each count of filing a false tax return and impeding the IRS,” the statement says.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”