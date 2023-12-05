Feds award $5.5 million for wildlife crossings near Kanab

KANAB, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — On Tuesday, officials announced millions received in federal funding to build more underpasses for wildlife along U.S. 89.

“The Utah Department of Transportation has been awarded nearly $5.5 million for the construction of wildlife underpasses near Kanab as part of the U.S. 89 Safety Corridor Project,” UDOT said on social media.

The funds are a part of $110 million being awarded to 17 states by the Federal Highway Administration’s Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program. “As part of its efforts to improve safety on Utah roads, UDOT will use the federal funds to construct three wildlife underpasses and extend existing wildlife fencing by 7.2 miles along US 89 near Kanab.

“In addition to the seven currently existing underpasses, this project will reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions and reconnect mule deer critical ranges.”

UDOT said in the last 5-1/2 years, 72 wildlife-vehicle collisions have occurred in the area, including one fatality.

“The total number of wildlife-vehicle collisions is likely even higher, as UDOT estimates half of all wildlife-vehicle collisions aren’t reported to authorities,” UDOT stated.

UDOT has more than 60 wildlife crossings throughout the state, including dedicated crossings or existing culverts.

In regard to the idea of building animal crossings everywhere, UDOT said, “One major hurdle is funding. The cost of wildlife crossings is typically measured in the millions. But today we got some exciting news on that front.

“ This area is an important wildlife habitat,” it said of the Kanab project area. “The Paunsaugunt mule deer migrate across US-89 multiple times a year. … During the last 5.5 years, 57 mule deer carcasses have been collected in the project area.

“Carcasses, wildlife migration patterns and wildlife-vehicle collisions are all factors that we take into consideration when deciding where to place a structure.”

In Tuesday’s announcement of the $110 million for projects across 17 states, the U.S. Department of Transportation described the money as “the first round of grants for our Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program.