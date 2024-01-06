Snowplow, car crash prompts pointed UDOT message for winter drivers

“Friday a driver attempted to pass one of our snowplow operators on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain and caused the snowplow to spin out of control and tip onto its side,” the UDOT post said.

“Fortunately our team member is unharmed. But this situation could’ve been easily avoided if the other driver remained patient and gave the snowplow space.

“We’re here to remind you that our plows are out for a reason – to make the roads safer for all of us. Even when the roads appear “clear” they’re doing important preparation work.

“So please, do not pass a plow,” the UDOT post pleaded.

Photo courtesy Utah Department of Transportation

“Inside every snowplow is a person.”

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said the crash happened about 6:20 p.m. on the Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway.

“There were no injuries but power is out to a half dozen or more homes and westbound traffic is closed,” Cannon wrote on X.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.