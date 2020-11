SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a multi-structure fire on Salt Lake City’s eastside.

“With the quick response and coordinated attack of SLC and South Salt Lake Fire Department, the three-garage fire at 2260 So. 700 East never extended to any of the nearby houses,” a statement from the Salt Lake City Fire Department says.

“No injuries, cause under investigation.”