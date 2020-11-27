UTA to launch Cottonwood Canyons ski bus route Sunday with safety measures in place

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority has announced increased safety measures on ski buses, and that the Cottonwood Canyons service will begin for the season on Sunday.

The safety measures, added to help lessen the chance of COVID-19 transmission, will include:

Limiting each bus to 20 passengers

Requiring face masks be worn at all times

Encouraging riders to stay six feet apart while holding their skis

Creating socially distanced lines at bus stops

With these safety measures in place, riders should anticipate longer travel time reaching the resorts, the UTA statement warned.

UTA will continue following enhanced cleaning measures of buses, which were adopted last spring, it says. Buses are sanitized daily, driver barriers are in place, and contactless fare payment is available as are hand-sanitizer dispensers.

UTA will monitor ridership daily to ensure responsiveness to ridership demand. UTA and the resorts recommend skiers take advantage of low peak days, times, routes and

parking to minimize delays and traffic congestion, the statement says.

Service in the Cottonwood Canyons goes to Snowbird, Alta, Brighton and Solitude (Routes 953, 972 and 994).

Snowbasin and Powder Mountain will see service launched on Dec. 12 (Routes 674, 675 and 677) between the resorts and Ogden with various stops throughout Weber and Davis counties.

Starting Dec. 19, UTA’s Utah County ski bus (Route 880) will be starting service to Sundance.

UTA’s transit app can be downloaded by visiting https://transitapp.com/download. The app also provides notice of canyon closures, accidents and avalanches.