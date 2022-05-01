Firefighters battle to gain upper hand in brush fire near Saltair

MAGNA, Utah, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A brush fire, spectacular for the smoke generated, was deemed contained by Saturday night near I-80 close to the Saltair resort.

The brush fire west of the resort which drew emergency response by 7 p.m. was initially considered a threat to the historic Saltair, which has a history of fire woes.

“Structure protection is in place near the Saltair marina,” said an 8:30 p.m. post by Utah Fire Info, the state Department of Natural Resources fire monitoring site.

By 9:30 p.m. both the fire info site and the Unified Fire Authority web page, both calling it the “marina fire” said the blaze was fully contained, with mop-up work underway and no structures threatened.

At 8:30 it had been estimated at 50 acres, updated to 100 acres by 9:20 p.m. by UtahFireInfo.gov and its Facebook page.

Early suspicions of the source of the fire led to a homeless man located in the area. But a Unified Police Department spokesman said he was found to have no connection to the conflagration. Saltair suffered through fires in 1925, 1931, and 1970, according to various web sites.