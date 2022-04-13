Firefighters rescue 3 pets while battling Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of a Sugar House home and their pets are safe but displaced following a fire Tuesday night.

Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a house fire at 2228 S. Lake St. at 7:48 p.m., according to a tweet from the fire department.

All residents of the home were able to evacuate, the tweet states. Firefighters rescued two dogs and a bird from the home, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.