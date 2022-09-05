Firefighters rescue cat from house fire in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters rescued a cat from an otherwise unoccupied home that caught fire Saturday evening in Heber City.

Crews were dispatched about 6 p.m. to a home near 100 South and 400 West, where “crews reported heavy fire and smoke from the unoccupied structure,” the Wasatch Fire District states in a Facebook post.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which caused a partial collapse to the home, the post states.

“No injuries were reported as the result of the fire. Crews were able to remove and treat a lucky cat that survived the blaze as well,” according to the Facebook post.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the post states.