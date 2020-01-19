Firefighters respond to fire at abandoned business in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 18 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned business on Commerce Drive.

“Small fire at the abandoned old Fountain of Youth structures,” a tweet from the Murray Fire Department says.

Crews from Murray Fire,South Salt Lake Fire, Unified Fire and West Jordan Fire departments responded to the scene, at 4265 S. Commerce Drive.

“Fire was located on the basement, lower level two, in a open 30 by 20 foot room with clutter and broken material scattered throughout room and entry,” a subsequent tweet says.

The fire was knocked down, and no injuries were reported.