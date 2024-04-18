Murray bust leads to 43 pounds of fentanyl, worth millions feds say



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah April 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a foreign national living in Utah with drug charges including intent to distribute more than 43 pounds of fentanyl.

Federal agents seized the drugs last week upon arresting Elder Alberto Ahumada-Castro, 29, of Murray, according to the U.S. Attorney Office for Utah.

According to court documents, on April 10 Ahumada-Castro was spotted by agents overnighting at a motel in Murray. After obtaining a search warrant for Ahumada-Castro’s vehicle and motel room, agents located and seized approximately 2800 blue M-30 fentanyl pills, approximately $33,000, and a larger amount of blue M-30 fentanyl pills that weighed 43 pounds, 4 ounces.

Prior to Ahumada-Castro’s arrest, court documents allege that on April 3, 2024, he possessed with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine in the District of Utah, prosecutors said.

Wednesday’s press release did not include an estimate on the street value of the seized fentanyl. But various websites, including the DEA, estimate 43 pounds as worth between $2 million and $6 million, depending on purity and demand.

Ahumada-Castro is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

His initial court appearance on the indictment is set for April 22 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City. The case is being investigated jointly by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).