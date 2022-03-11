Firefighters tackle 3-alarm blaze in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters are mopping up hot spots at the scene of a 3-alarm blaze that broke out in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

The structure fire, at 241 W. 300 South, was first reported about 8:10 p.m., and damaged multiple units in the vacant complex before crews brought it under control.

Fire commanders made the decision early to bring in an abundance resources to keep the fire in check.

Firefighters made short work of the assignment and most were being returned to service before 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City FD said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.