Regulators extend mask mandate for all commercial flights, other public transportation

March 10 (UPI) — Federal regulators said on Thursday that a COVID-19 mandate that requires all passengers to wear masks on commercial flights is being extended until at least mid-April.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Transportation Security Administration made the announcement about the rule extension. The mandate had been set to expire on March 18, but Thursday’s extension now puts that deadline on April 18.

The TSA said it made the decision based on a recommendation from the CDC.

“CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the TSA said in a statement.

“This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.”

In its 10 tips for the spring travel season this week, the TSA said that the mask mandate would remain in effect.

The federal mask requirement applies to airports, commercial flights, buses and passenger rail systems.

Regulators have extended the transportation mask requirement a number of times since it was first ordered in 2020.