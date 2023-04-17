Flood advisory issued for Emigration Creek on Salt Lake City’s East Bench

SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Emigration Creek on Sunday, saying residents on Salt Lake City’s East Bench should prepare for possible flooding through Wednesday morning.

Warm temperatures Sunday and Monday, followed by possible rain Tuesday is expected to melt snowpack and increase river flows, according the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

Emigration Creek is forecast to crest at 125 cubic feet per second between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, putting water levels above “action stage,” the NWS stated on social media.

“This is a great time for enhanced awareness/preparedness, and many flood mitigation tools are already in place for the affected areas,” the post states.

NWS officials said a “high confidence exists” that Emigration Creek will reach the “minor flood” stage by Monday night and again Tuesday night.

“Greater uncertainty exists for the Tuesday night/Wednesday morning period as rain-on-snow could enhance the low elevation runoff,” the post states.

The NWS also urges residents to use caution when walking near riverbanks.

“If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning,” the NWS flooding advisory states.