Former Independent Governor of Rhode Island to headline Utah Libertarian Party fundraiser.

MAGNA, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lincoln Chafee, former U.S. senator and governor of Rhode Island, will be headlining a private fundraiser for the Utah Libertarian Party this month.

The fundraiser will take place in Alpine, on Jan. 23, said a press release from the Utah Libertarian Party. Chafee is currently touring the country as he explores the possibility of running for the Libertarian Party presidential nomination in May, the press release said.

Chafee was mayor of Warwick, Rhode Island from 1993 to 1999, a United States Senator from 1999 to 2007, and the governor of Rhode Island from 2011 to 2015.

“The Utah Libertarian Party is excited to share Governor Chafee’s story,” said Utah Libertarian Party Chair Amber Christiansen-Beltran. “In the face of overwhelming pressure, Governor Chafee was the only Republican Senator to vote against the Iraq war and won a rare victory as an Independent for Governor. He is a man who has made it his personal goal to stand up for the rights of veterans and against sending them into harm’s way in endless wars.”

Tickets to the cocktail hour and dinner cost $150 to sit at the Governor’s table and $100 dollars for general admission with tables hosted by other Libertarian VIP’s. For more information click here.