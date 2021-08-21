Former ‘My Little Life’ star charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on Utah highway

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Former “My Little Life” star, Lee R.G. Liston, who bills himself on Twitter as “Actor, singer, freestyle rapper, and just everyones best friend,” was arrested Monday night and charged with DUI, after police say he drove the wrong way on Interstate 15, before crashing into other vehicles and injuring a trooper who employed a PIT maneuver in the effort to keep Liston from fleeing.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Utah County, officers with the Provo Police Department were dispatched to assist Utah Highway Patrol with a “white sedan travelling Southbound on Northbound I-15 freeway approaching Provo.”

Northbound traffic was being stopped, and the officer was told that the vehicle had crashed at mile marker 264.

“…as I arrived I observed the Suspect Vehicle attempting (to) leave the scene. UHP Troopers pitted the white Ford Focus,” the officer wrote in the charging document for Lee Richard Grant Liston.

Liston was uninjured, but was still medically cleared and “admittedly had been drinking Vodka,” the officer wrote.

According to the document, Liston had slurred speech, poor balance, and “blew a 0.144 BAC,” which is nearly three times Utah’s legal limit.

Three vehicles at the scene had severe damage, and a UHP trooper “sustained injuries to his neck and back,” the document states.

Liston was booked into Utah County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, a class A misdemeanor.

Lee starred in the TLC production of “My Little Life” in 2018, a spin-off of the popular TLC show “Little People, Big World.” The hourlong, six-episode series followed “five young little people from across the country as they work to overcome the struggles of a world made for average-sized people on top of the usual coming-of-age challenges,” TLC wrote prior to the series’ 2018 launch.

According to imbd.com, Liston is an actor and producer, known for “Out of the Ground” (2017), “The Next Door” (2016) and “Thorn, Thank You for Coming” (2017).