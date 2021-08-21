Amber Alert: Boy endangered, missing from Pocatello, Idaho, homicide scene

POCATELLO, Idaho, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the scene of a double homicide in Idaho and is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to the alert, Koda Wayne Burky was last seen at 961 Hiline Road in Pocatello.

Koda has blond hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and tan tie-dye Bart Simpson shirt and red and blue tie-dye Micky Mouse pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, call 208-234-6100 or 911 immediately.