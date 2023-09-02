Four Utahns dead after collision near Driggs, Idaho

DRIGGS, Idaho, Sept. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman from Mantua and her three passengers from Kaysville are dead after a Friday night collision near Driggs, Idaho.

A statement from the Idaho State Police says the 46-year-old Mantua woman was driving on Idaho State Route 33, near milepost 125, west of Driggs, when her eastbound 2022 Tesla crossed the center line into westbound traffic.

At about 9:49 p.m., the car crashed into a 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle, driven by a 44-year-old Idaho man from Rexburg.

All who died were in the Tesla. They included the driver, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man from Kaysville, Utah, and a juvenile (no age given). All involved were wearing seatbelts.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Highway 33 were blocked for 8 hours while crews worked to clear the scene,” the ISP statement says. “This incident remains under investigation and more details will be released by the Idaho State Police when they are available.”