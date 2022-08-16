Free food, face painting, police K-9 demonstrations featured at Ogden’s ‘Night Out Against Crime’

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department wants everyone to know that this Tuesday is the big day, when their Night Out Against Crime brings fun, food and other freebies to the Ogden Amphitheater.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Amphitheater in downtown Ogden.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy food, face painting, K-9 demos and other activities, all free of charge.

Ogden PD posted the information on Facebook, along with a thank you to all their sponsors who have made this event free to everyone.