MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Murray man who had not been seen since Aug. 3 has been located and is safe, police said Monday.

Victor Acosta Duran had been reported missing, and the Murray Police Department was asking for the public’s help in finding him.

On Monday, Murray PD said in an updated Facebook post that, “Victor has been found safe. Thank you! He has been reunited with his family.”

No further information was provided.