Fremont High School closes classrooms, moves to in-person learning due to COVID-19 numbers

PLAIN CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County School District announced Wednesday that Fremont High School, in Plain City, will close its classrooms and move to online learning due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

“In consultation with officials at the Weber-Morgan Health Department, Fremont High School in Plain City will be moving to online instruction for the next two weeks,” says a statement released by the district. “This action is in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school. Currently, 15 or more individuals connected to the school have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks, and multiple classrooms have been affected. Over 200 students are also currently in quarantine due to potential exposure.”

With the addition of Fremont High, 42 Utah schools are currently closed due to COVID-19.

Fremont’s soft closure will begin on Thursday and will continue until Dec. 2, a Wednesday.

“During this time, the building will be disinfected and sanitized according to our Safe Weber Framework,” The Weber County School District statement says. “The move to online instruction does not mean the entire school is under quarantine. Only individuals who have been directly exposed to someone with COVID-19 are required to quarantine at home. In accordance with the Governor’s mandates issued on Sunday, Nov. 8th, all extracurricular activities have been suspended until Monday, Nov. 23rd.”

Fremont High School is the sixth school in Weber School District to transition to online learning due a COVID-19 outbreak. Roy High School, Bonneville High School, Weber High School, Snowcrest Jr. High, and Orion Jr. High School have all transitioned to online learning for a period of time during the 2020-21 school year.

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and making any necessary adjustments,” the WCSD statement says. “We would also like to remind everyone to please be vigilant in following current health guidelines, including the Governor’s new mandates.”