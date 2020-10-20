Fremont High School football team in quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak

PLAIN CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The football team at Plain City’s Fremont High School is in quarantine after it was confirmed Monday “multiple players” tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to privacy reasons, the district does not identity individuals who test positive, said a news release from Weber School District.

“Whenever three or more individuals in the same school setting test positive for COVID-19 within a two-week period of time, recommendations call for the entire classroom, group or team be quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus,” the news release said. “Any person who is part of the same setting is considered to be potentially exposed and must quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of last contact with the person who tested positive.”

The quarantine period started on Oct. 14, the last known date of exposure. Because the individuals were not wearing masks during the exposure period, they do not meet the criteria to have the quarantine period reduced under new state guidelines.

The decision to quarantine the team was made in consultation with the Weber Morgan Health Department and is in accordance with guidelines listed in the Utah Department of Health’s School Manual, the news release said.

“Because the entire team is required to quarantine for 14 days, they will be unable to participate in the state playoff game with Copper Hills that was scheduled for this Friday,” the news release said. “State rules do not allow for the game to be rescheduled so Fremont will have to forfeit the game.”