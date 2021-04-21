Fundraising account established for burial of man hit, killed at street racing event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up for the family of a man killed in a street racing accident Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Dakota Ray Enman, 25, was not participating in the illegal street racing at the time of his death, Salt Lake City police said Monday. It is believed he was making a U-turn when his car was struck by a racer, and Enman was fatally injured.

It was not confirmed whether Enman ever participated in the illegal and dangerous activity, if he was there as a spectator, or if he was in the area for unrelated reasons.

The GoFundMe account does say Enman’s family would be grateful for help paying for burial costs.

“Dakota Ray Enman, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend, tragically was taken from us early Sunday morning in an accident,” the page says. “The Enmans were known throughout our Rose Park Community and were always there when we needed them. If you are able please help the cost of this unexpected loss and help lighten the load. Every thing helps.”

The page thanks anyone who can help “in this time of need,” adding “Our sympathy and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends.”