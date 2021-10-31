Fundraising account set for 8-year-old victim of Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been set up in the name of a Provo boy who was riding his bicycle Thursday when he was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver.

“Henry was the victim of a hit and run accident while riding his bike,” says the GoFundMe page.

“He has three broken ribs, a broken bone in his face, staples in his leg, grade-three liver and kidney lacerations, internal bleeding, a concussion all in addition to terrible bad road rash covering his entire body. We are at Primary Children’s Hospital going on our third night.”

The 8-year-old boy was riding his bicycle at 5:18 p.m. in the area of 200 N. 800 West, southwest of Dixon Middle School.

A Provo Police officer nearby rushed to check the boy, but was not able to see the plate number from the SUV speeding from the scene.

The department has asked for people to come forward with possible leads.

“The vehicle immediately left the scene,” the police statement says. “Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the vehicle and/or driver. The vehicle is a newer model silver Nissan SUV with some minor front-end damage.

“If you happen to have a residence or business close to that location with surveillance cameras, we are asking that you check around the time of 5:18 pm and contact the Provo Police Department if you have an image of the vehicle. If you have any information at all that might help us identify the vehicle or driver, please call the Provo Police at 801-852-6210.”

The GoFundMe account asked for help with bills associated with the accident.

“We need all the help we can get,” it says. “If you can, help I’d really appreciate it. I am a single parent and I won’t be able to work during his months of recovery.”