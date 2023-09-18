Gang member arrested after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a known gang member Sunday in connection with an overnight shooting in a Salt Lake City bar parking lot.

Santana James Percival, 32, was arrested in connection with a shooting about 1 a.m. that sent a man to a hospital, Salt Lake City police said.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Liquid Joe’s, 1249 E. 3300 South, where a man was found lying on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, police said. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses told officers the shooter fled on foot and was last seen headed west on 3300 South. Officers and detectives with SLCPD’s Gang Unit obtained video surveillance and identified the shooter as Percival.

Police say video shows Percival leave the bar and wait at the exit of the parking lot with a black backpack.

“[Percival] is seen standing outside the club with his hand inserted into the backpack for several minutes prior to the victim exiting the club and appeared to be readily waiting for the victim to exit the club,” the police affidavit says.

The man then exited the bar and walked toward Percival, police said. After the two exchanged words, Percival pulled his hand from the backpack and fired a single shot at the man, who fell to the ground, according to police.

Arrest documents say Percival is a “documented gang member with a violent history.”

“[Percival] discharged a firearm amongst numerous people which resulted in the serious bodily injury of another. [He] has shown a willingness to cause serious injury or possible death regardless of consequences,” according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Police later located Percival in Taylorsville and arrested him. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of: