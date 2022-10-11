Garbage truck smashes into Spanish Fork residence; driver transported to hospital

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a garbage truck has been transported to a hospital after his truck smashed into a Spanish Fork residence.

Police, fire and EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, at 300 North 200 East, at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday.

“Spanish Fork Police officers arrived and had to enter the home where the driver of the garbage truck was still inside the cab,” says a statement released by Spanish Fork Police.

“Officers were able to get the driver out who was unconscious. EMS and Fire arrived to assist and the male driver about 55 years old was transported to Spanish Fork Hospital.

The three adults inside the residence when the truck struck were not injured. The house sustained severe structural damage.

“The accident is still under investigation and it appears the driver of the garbage truck had some sort of medical incident resulting in the accident,” the police statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as more details become available.