Garfield County issues emergency recreation order

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Garfield County has issued an emergency recreation order to take effect immediately Tuesday.

The county, in cooperation with the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, the Bureau of Land Management and Southwest Utah Public Health, worked together to issue the order, said a news release from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

This order will temporarily close multiple public land locations throughout Garfield County due to impacts related to COVID-19, the news release said. This order applies to all recreationists, but does not impact ranchers and miners operating under authorized permits.

The order is in effect immediately in the following locations:

• Upper and Lower Calf Creek Falls

• Deer Creek Campground

• All Escalante Canyons

• Devil’s Rock Garden

• Zebra Slot Canyon

• Burr Trail (Long Canyon Slots, Big Pines Camp Area, etc.)

• Irish Canyons including Sandthrax Camping Area

• Hog Springs Canyon

• Star Springs Campground

• North Wash

• Ticaboo/Bullfrog Area

• All other recreation sites where proper social distancing practices cannot be achieved

“Garfield County hopes to remove the order as soon as possible,” the news release said. “Garfield County officials recommend following Governor Herbert’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive during these unprecedented times. When this passes, Garfield County looks forward to again welcoming recreators and visitors to visit the many scenic wonders throughout the area, however during this pandemic it is not the time to vacation.”