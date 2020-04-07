Demi Moore, Bruce Willis enjoy ‘family bonding’ in self-isolation

Tallulah previously encouraged her followers to “STAY INSIDE STAY SAFE” amid concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Moore shared a video last week of her daughters performing music at home.

“chaotic neutral,” she captioned the post. Tallulah also tagged her boyfriend, Dillon Buss, Scout and Scout’s boyfriend, Jake Miller.

Moore and Willis have remained friendly since their divorce. Moore discussed her split from Willis in her memoir, “Inside Out,” released in September.

“[It] wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents,” she wrote.