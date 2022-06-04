Girl, 10, drowns in pool at Ogden Golf & County Club

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, June 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old girl drowned Friday evening in the pool at Ogden Golf & County Club, in South Ogden.

South Ogden police were called to the scene, 4197 S. Washington Blvd., at about 6:20 p.m.

“911 callers reported a female juvenile, 10 years old, was found under water in the club’s swimming pool,” a statement from the South Ogden Police Department says.

“Witnesses pulled this juvenile from the water and started CPR. First responders arrived and continued CPR up until she was transported, by ambulance, to McKay-Dee Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

The police statement says there is “nothing suspicious about this drowning,” adding the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s name is not being released, the statement says.